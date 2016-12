TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – An upcoming class at Regional Hospital hopes to help people with falling issues.

The class is called Tai-Chi for Fall Prevention.

They are being instructed by Roy Geib and Steve Walden, PTA.

According to Center for Disease Control accidental falls impact more than one and four older people per year.

The free classes start on January 9th and last until February 1st on select dates.

To register and to get more information, you can call 812-237-1601.