Hoosier families going to Rose Parade for organ donation awareness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several people from Indiana are leaving for California on Wednesday to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade. Two Hoosier families will be honored on the Donate Life float in the parade next week.

The goal is to raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation.

A woman from Wabash, Tracy Driscoll, will be memorialized on the float this year. Driscoll died in 2013 and donated her organs. The man who received her liver, Kirby Cochran, will be riding on the float with his family. Members of both families will leave for California on Wednesday.

Cochran was one of three lives that Driscoll saved through organ donation. The Indiana Donor Network and Donate Life Indiana have participated in the Rose Parade since 2009. The parade is the network’s biggest and most recognizable campaign to spread the word about how organ and tissue donations can save lives.

According to the Indiana Donor Network, nearly 1,500 people from Indiana and 120,000 people in the United States are waiting for organ transplants. A new person is added to that list every 10 minutes.

If you want to register to be a donor, all you have do is click here.