Minor injuries reported after multiple vehicle accident on 3rd Street in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – There were minor injuries reported after a multiple vehicle accident on north 3rd Street Wednesday morning.

The accident happened just after 7:30 a.m. involving a truck and a semi at north 3rd Street and Locust Street.

At this time, officials report minor injuries were reported. A cause of the accident has not been reported.

Southbound lanes of traffic is moving slowly as one lane of traffic is closed at this time.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates when information becomes available.