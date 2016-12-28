One dead after accident in Sullivan County, several without power

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Crews on the scene of a fatal accident in Sullivan County.

Details are few at this time but we know the accident involves a utility worker.

The accident happened near West County Road 1100 North and North County Road 25 West.

The accident has resulted in a power outage in parts of the area.

Win Energy’s website is reporting 43 customers without power in the area.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

CONFIRMED: An investigation into a fatal accident involving a utility worker is underway in Sullivan County. @WTHITV — Lindsey Yates (@LYates_WTHI) December 28, 2016

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js