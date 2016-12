TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – If you don’t want to have your kids out late on New Year’s Eve there’s an alternative.

You can take your family to the New Year’s Noon Celebration.

This annual event is put together by the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.

Kids can make crowns and noisemakers.

And then at noon, guests will gather for a special version of the ball drop.

The party doesn’t end there.

You can parade around the museum and dance the afternoon away.