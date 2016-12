TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – We are officially in the last week of collecting as the Salvation Army’s campaign ends on the 31st.

Captain Gordon Hoag told News 10 that they are about 95 percent of the way towards their goal of $205,000. Of that goal, Hoag explained $155,000 came from Red Kettles.

But, Hoag said that even if they do not reach their goal by the 31st, he is confident that it will not affect the services they offer to the Wabash Valley.