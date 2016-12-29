19-year-old charged with Ball State frat house sexual assault

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old man is facing accusations of sexual assault at Ball State University.

Ryan Smith is charged with sexual battery, according to online records.

The Muncie Star Pres reports university police say the Michigan City man attacked a female student in the Phi Sigma Kappa house basement at 904 W. Riverside Ave. on Oct. 22.

The victim reported she was dancing when “a random guy grabbed her belt loops on her pants (and) pulled her backwards and up against his body,” according to the Star Press.

A university spokesman told the newspaper Smith is not enrolled as a student.

He posted bond, and is scheduled to appear in court for an initial hearing on Jan. 25.