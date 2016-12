Cloverdale senior Cooper Neese was named the 2016 Gary E. Fears Most Outstanding Player for the First Financial Wabash Valley. The future Butler Bulldog averaged 29 points over four games in this years Classic. He tied RJ Mahurin’s single tourney record for points with 118 this year. Neese also set the Classic record for most free throws made, going 41 for 41. The senior finished his Classic career third all-time on the scoring list with 286 points.

