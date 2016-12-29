Crews on the scene of accident in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Crews were on the scene of what appears to be a fatal traffic accident in Vermillion County.

It happened Thursday evening on State Road 63 and Maple Street in Cayuga.

Emergency officials have shut down 63 at State Road 36.

Details are few at this time, but we do know a reconstructionist was called to the scene.

Our photographer on the scene witnessed the coroner placing a dead body in the back of a van.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.