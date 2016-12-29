Female taken into custody after leaving the scene of an accident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Officials report one female has been taken into custody after she left the scene of an accident Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 9:15 a.m. at Third and Cherry Streets in Terre Haute.

The suspect was in the northbound lanes of Third Street trying to turn onto Cherry Street when she hit a red truck. Officials report she then took off at a high rate of speed on Cherry Street heading west towards 1st Street.

A witness at the scene told our crew that she then turned north onto 1st Street. Officials found the vehicle empty on Chestnut Street just down from the Circle K gas station.

Indiana State University Police along with Terre Haute Police searched the area and located the female hiding in bushes on the Boys and Girls Club property.

She was taken into custody. At this time her identity has not been released.

The driver of the truck that was hit in the accident was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

