Looking to donate this winter? The Conner’s Center in Terre Haute could always use your help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – If you’re looking for a place to donate this winter season, the Conner’s Center in Terre Haute could use your help.

Reverend Timothy Fagg told News 10 they’re always in-need of volunteers.

Since the fire at the Light House Mission in September, the Mission has worked to move and transition items to the Conner’s Center.

The center is accepting monetary donations and winter gear, like blankets.

Reverend Fagg wants to remind those who need it that the Conner’s Center is serving food to the public. Meals are served seven days a week with lunch starting at noon and dinner served at 5 p.m.

If you would like to donate or volunteer you can call the Conner’s Center at (812) 232-7001.