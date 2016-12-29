NYE benefit dinner to help Vincennes Firefighter battling cancer

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – You can have some fun New Year’s Eve while supporting a local firefighter.

Scott Hagood has worked as a firefighter for the city of Vincennes for over 10 years. He also has businesses in southern Indiana.

Doctors recently diagnosed Hagood with stage one head and neck cancer. He’s currently receiving treatment.

The Vincennes City Firefighters Union Local 664’s New Year’s Eve Bash will help his family.

“It’s a benefit for him.. But it’s also a nice little celebration,” explained Justin Lowe, Vincennes Fire Department. “We’ll have a live band, and DJ, New York strip steak dinner…”

This special benefit will take place this Saturday at the Highland Woods Community Center in Vincennes from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

You do have to buy tickets in advance and the tickets are $65 per person and all of the proceeds go to the Hagood family.

Contact the Vincennes Fire Department for ticket information at (812) 882-2600.