VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – Crews were on the scene of a derailed train in Vincennes on Thursday.

It happened just after noon at a CSX rail yard called Alice Yard.

Alice Yard is near 15th Street on the south side of Vincennes.

The accident happened on a spur and not the main railroad line.

Officials told News 10 crews were working to move railroad car when the engine, the back car, and a third car jumped the tracks.

No injuries were reported.

The derailment isn’t expected to impact traffic.