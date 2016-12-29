WIN Energy releases statement after worker killed on the job in Sullivan County

Related Coverage One dead after accident in Sullivan County, several without power

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – WIN Energy released a statement Thursday morning after an employee was killed while on the job in Sullivan County on Wednesday evening.

“WIN Energy REMC has suffered a great loss with the passing of Ray Lockhart, line specialist in the Sullivan district,” the statement read.

Lockhart and a crew were working on a power line on County Road 1100 N in Farmersburg on Wednesday afternoon when the accident happened. Police on scene told our crew that the line they were working on should not have had any electricity running to it.

When Lockhart picked up the line, he was electrocuted.

The Sullivan County Coroner reported an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

“Ray came to WIN Energy REMC as an experienced Line Specialist and worked at the cooperative for three and a half years,” the release continued to say. “Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to his wife, children, family, and friends. He will be greatly missed by his cooperative family.”