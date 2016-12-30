Related Coverage The Storm Team 10 Weather App

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers by late morning. High: 43°

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, but not as breezy. Low: 26°

Sunday: Partly cloudy and calm. High: 43°

Detailed Forecast: Scattered showers could occur on the last day of 2016, but not an all day rain. Weather should not cause serious problems for travel Saturday night, as there is only a slight chance of lingering precipitation. Sunday looks good, with a partly cloudy sky and mild temperatures. Monday will bring another chance of rain with temperatures actually quite mild, reaching into the 50s. By the middle of next week, colder air will move in with a dose of winter reality.

Sunrise Saturday: 8:10 AM EST

Sunset Saturday: 5:35 PM EST

