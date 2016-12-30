Leadership changes announced at Union Health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Union Health has announced a leadership change in regards to the President and Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role, Steven M. Holman will oversee the operations and strategic direction of the health system – which includes Union Hospital Terre Haute, Union Medical Group (formerly UAP Clinic and Union Hospital Medical Group), and Union Hospital Clinton.

“This change is part of the Board of Directors’ longer-term plan for increasing the availability of high quality healthcare throughout the Wabash Valley by increasingly aligning as an integrated healthcare system,” said Dr. Daniel Bradley, Union Health System Board Chairman. “It supports the System’s commitment to continued progress toward a strong, independent healthcare system solely focused on meeting the comprehensive healthcare needs of this community.”

Mr. Holman has been President and CEO of Union Hospital since early 2014 and has spent more than 20 years in executive leadership roles at integrated health systems in Ohio and Illinois.

Prior to his position at Union Hospital, Steve served as the CEO of the Central Market for Mercy Health System in Cincinnati – which included Jewish Hospital and affiliated clinics.