Local law firm offering free cab rides for Safe and Sober New Year’s Eve campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Local law firm, Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos & Newlin, is once again offering free cab rides for the New Year as part of there Safe and Sober Free Ride Home campaign.

If you are planning on going out to celebrate for the New Year, make sure you are not drinking and driving.

The Safe and Sober Free Cab Ride program is now serving extended locations in the Wabash Valley from 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 3 a.m. on Jan. 1. All you have to do is call E-2 Taxi at (812)961-TAXI or 1st Choice Cab at (812)251-TAXI and tell them Fleschner Law is paying for your safe ride home.

Cab rides are provided from a bar or restaurant to an individual's residence – not to other drinking locations.

Due to the high number of ride requests, rides cannot be guaranteed for everyone who calls; however, every attempt will be made to accommodate all requests. Drivers have the right to use their discretion when accepting fares.

Please be sure to call at least a half hour before you would like to be picked up. Due to the number of cab drivers, you could be waiting a short while.