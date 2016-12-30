Need help with your electric bill? Here’s how

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – You may notice a jump in your energy bill as winter settles in, but you can get help covering the cost.

Indiana Duke Energy customers can get up to $300 toward their bills.

This low-income customer assistance is available through the company’s Helping Hand Program.

Applicants must be approved nu their local energy assistance program agency.

Duke Energy representatives say the company is contributing $700,000 this year.

“We know during the winter time it’s hard for some people, bills go up because using electric heat and things like that possibly…and this is a small way we can give back,” Rick Berger from Duke Energy told us.

