One in custody after pipe bombs detonated outside of Muncie business

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – A bomb squad detonated two pipe bombs outside a Muncie business Thursday morning.

Police now have a suspect in custody, Lionel Mackey Jr. They say Mackey wanted to injure his ex-girlfriend and blow up the school bus she drove.

Officials found the bombs, which they described as a “functioning explosive device,” in the parking lot of PDQ Taxi at 200 South Madison Street around 7 a.m.

They were detonated by the bomb squad around 11 a.m., according to a sheriff’s department spokesman.

No one was hurt. Several nearby intersections were shut down for hours after officials investigated.

The taxi company owner told 24-Hour News 8 the box was given as a gift to one of his female employees. After bringing it to work and seeing what appeared to be a bomb, she called 911.

“I literally walked right passed that. I didn’t think anything of it. most of the time I’ll pick stuff up, throw it away,” said Brad Lutrell, the owner of the company. “I was just coming into work. I had my hands full. I came in here that’s when they told me what was out there and I said, ‘Did anybody call the police? Nope, so I said call the police, now.’”

The driver who received the bomb is pregnant and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. She has been identified as Margie Wolford.

Wolford was back at home Wednesday night

“He wanted to kill me and he almost succeeded,” she said about her ex-boyfriend.

She said she thought the package was a gift and placed it in her cab while she worked her shift. She says she didn’t open it until she got back to the PDQ Taxi office.

That’s when she opened it to discover what she described as two white pieces and batteries.

She said she couldn’t believe it was real.

“I didn’t think he was capable of it. If figured it was fake because I opened it a little bit and nothing happened,” she said.

Wolford said her ex had been leaving her threatening messages and had damaged her car in the past. Police say she had a protective order against him.

“I could have been killed and I could have been injured people at PDQ because I didn’t know it was a bomb. I could’ve lost my life, not only me, my fellow coworkers could have lost theirs,” she said.

Mackey is being held in the Delaware County Jail. Police say they found several items in his house related to creating explosive devices.

Mackey faces preliminary charges of placing an explosive device, manufacturing a destructive device, attempted aggravated battery, intimation with a deadly weapon and invasion of privacy.