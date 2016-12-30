Robert Mathis says thank you to fans in video after Colts announce he’s retiring

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Robert Mathis, an outside linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, announced Friday is his last game.
The Indianapolis Colts announced he’s retiring on Twitter just after 1 p.m. Friday.
“This will be 98’s last game.” –@RobertMathis98
Mathis has been with the Colts for 14 seasons.
He posted a video about his retirement on Instagram. He thanks his fans and said he will always be a Colt.
