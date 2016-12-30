Robert Mathis says thank you to fans in video after Colts announce he’s retiring

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Robert Mathis, an outside linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, announced Friday is his last game.

The Indianapolis Colts announced he’s retiring on Twitter just after 1 p.m. Friday.

“This will be 98’s last game.” –@RobertMathis98 Share your favorite Robert Mathis memories using #ThankYou98. pic.twitter.com/kk3k7tebd0 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 30, 2016

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Mathis has been with the Colts for 14 seasons.

He posted a video about his retirement on Instagram. He thanks his fans and said he will always be a Colt.

🎉👍🏿✌🏿🎉😎😢 Love Y’all A video posted by Robert Mathis (@rmathis_the1st) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:02am PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js