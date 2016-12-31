Children’s Museum hosts New Year’s celebration for younger crowd

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Children’s Museum had a fun take on the New Year’s Eve countdown!

For many kids, staying up until midnight can be a struggle.

So the museum held a special countdown to 12 o’clock noon.

Once the clock hit zero, balloons were dropped on a very excited younger crowd! Organizers say it’s a joy to hold the event.

“It’s fun to see the expressions on their faces,” said Lynn Hughes, Executive Director, “Because even though it’s noon, they truly feel like they’re a part of a big countdown to the New Year.”