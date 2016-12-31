Stranger on plane comforts baby with “power of the boobies”

DALLAS (WCMH) — An exhausted father had the “power of the boobies” to thank on a flight from Chicago to Texas last week.

The man posted a photo of his 8-month-old son and a stranger on IMGUR, with the baby fast asleep on the woman’s chest.

He explains he got separated from his significant other during bad weather in Chicago, so he ended up flying home with the baby alone.

“…he was doing so well until he wanted to go see my neighbor in the window seat,” Dad wrote in IMGUR. “After brief introductions and him fighting me trying to crawl over to her, she opens her arms and says ‘oh just give him to me!’ He (and I, exhausted) willingly oblige to the stranger’s request.”

A minute later, the baby was fast asleep.

The woman joked it was the “power of the boobies.”

The dad was able to take a quick nap with his son happily asleep.

“The kindness of this stranger was truly refreshing on what was quickly becoming one of the worst days in a long time. There is still hope!” he wrote.