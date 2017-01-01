2016 Weather Recap

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Another year in the books….and hundreds of daily weather reports logged.

2016 was a warm year locally. For Terre Haute, only two months were below average when it came to averaged monthly temperatures. In this case, May and December.

Note: The December 2016 average temperature ended up being 30.3°F, but is still below the typical monthly average.

2016 in Terre Haute was more than two degrees above the yearly average with 55.6° compared to 53.0°. Only a few daily record temps were set, two high records in February, one cold record in May, and a tied high record in November.

Concerning precipitation: April, June, July, August, and October were all above average.We were a little dry this year in Terre Haute, and ended up more than half an inch below average for the year or -0.66″.

It was an active severe weather season across the state and at home.

Both Lincoln and Indianapolis National Weather Service offices issued more than 140 Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

While Illinois fell short of the average tornado count, it was nearly doubled for Indiana. Four tornadoes touched down in the News 10 viewing area, including one in Worthington that destroyed a barn .

Whatever heads our way in 2017, Storm Team 10 will be there to keep you safe.