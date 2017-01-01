Welcome Cooper! The first baby born in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Union Hospital in Terre Haute welcomed the first baby born in 2017.

The New Year was welcomed with confetti, a ball drop and Cooper Beal.

Beal may have wondered what all the fuss was about when he was born. As people said goodbye to 2016, Carly and Jonathan Beal said hello to their first son.

“I was just at home with strong contractions for a couple hours,” said mother Carly Beal. “I came in, walked around for about an hour and had him. It was very, very fast.”

Her labor happened so quickly that the doctor didn’t even arrive before little Cooper decided it was time for his big debut.

He was born at 2:53 a.m., weighing five pounds and 13 ounces. Beal measured in at 19 and a half inches long.

“Once we got here and we were like, ‘Oh we could be the first ones it was exciting’, but that wasn’t what was on our minds at first,” said Beal.

Cooper beat out another mom in labor at down the hall by a whopping 20 minutes. This made him the first baby of 2017 to be born in Terre Haute.

“Really couldn’t have got better,” said Beal.

The couple says they’re excited to welcome in the New Year with their perfect addition. The Beals have a two-year-old daughter, Addison.

Now with this little guy, the Beals say their family is now complete.

“Addison came to see him earlier for a little bit and she was like, ‘Let’s take baby brother home, let’s take baby brother home’,” said Beal.

And in a few days, Cooper’s mother and father will be able to do just that with their new bundle of joy.

“Something unique he’ll always have that most people can’t say,” said Beal.

Union Hospital gave the Beals a gift card as their prize for the first baby born in 2017.