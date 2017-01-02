Amber Alert issued for two children believed to be abducted by father in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Johnson County are searching for two abducted children, 6-year-old Zek Rader and 10-year-old Avery Rader.

According to the Prince’s Lake Police Department, the two children were abducted by their biological father, John Rader, who does not have legal custody, just before 5 p.m. Monday evening.

Police said the children are believed to be in danger. One of the children does require medication.

⚠️#AmberAlert⚠️ More info 👉https://t.co/o3BhH1AWzR Be on the lookout for these Children, help us bring them home safe Suspect, John Rader pic.twitter.com/ZgFqJpjz84 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 3, 2017