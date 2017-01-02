Boil Order for Seelyville Waterworks Customers

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) -A boil order has been issued for the town of Seelyville.

That’s according to Town Manager Brent Spier.

He says the order has been put into place due to a water main break on US Highway 40.

The manager says Seelyville Waterworks customers are advised to boil their water for at least five minutes for disinfection purposes.

He says that should be done before drinking or cooking with the water.

Spier says the boil order is in effect until further notice so the water can be tested.