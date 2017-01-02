Still Seeking Justice in Sullivan County Cold Case Murder

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police investigators are still looking for justice for 51-year-old Jeanette Benson.

Benson was murdered in 1981 in her Farmersburg home after returning from grocery shopping in Terre Haute.

Jeanette’s husband Emory, was at work in Terre Haute at the time.

Investigators say they’ve exhausted many leads over the last 36 years.

Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to develop sufficient information for an arrest.

However, Sheriff Clark Cottom says over time, relationships change.

He says it isn’t uncommon that someone with information could come forward to help bring closure to this senseless murder.

If you know of any information concerning Mrs. Benson’s murder, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 812-268-4308 or the Indiana State Police at 765-653-4114.

