1 dead, 2 injured after crash on east side of Indianapolis



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A single-vehicle crash on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning has left one man dead and two others seriously hurt.

It happened in the 2500 block of Brookside Parkway S. Drive, near Rural and 10th streets, around 7:15 a.m.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials initially stated a vehicle crashed into a home, but officers on scene later said the SUV left the road but stopped a few inches short of the house.

One man died and two other men are in “serious to critical condition,” according to police. No one inside the home was hurt.