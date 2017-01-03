2-years since Marina Boelter went missing; ISP reports no new leads

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) – This past holiday weekend marked two years since a Bloomfield woman disappeared.

And police are still asking for your help in finding some answers. Marina Boelter was last seen near the Bloomfield IGA on Dec. 31, 2014.

News 10 reached out to Indiana State Police and unfortunately they say there are no new leads in this case.

Marina was 18-years-old when she was reported missing.

If you have any information that could help law enforcement, call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP.