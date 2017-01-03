ColtonStrong: Local boy still battling life-threatening medical conditions

Related Coverage Colton Strong: A local family looking to raise awareness for medical condition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A little boy from Terre Haute continues his battle with several life-threatening medical conditions.

We first introduced you to Colton back in August.

Colton was born with Down Syndrome along with other complicated heart conditions.

Kim and Matt Murray are Colton’s parents and they continue to share his journey through Facebook with posts and pictures.

Colton is still in the hospital and receiving daily tests and doctor visits. However – his parents wrote on a recent post that 2017 is off to a good start.

If you’d like to show your support for this little boy, use the hashtag on social media #ColtonStrong! And make sure you check out their Facebook page to follow his journey.