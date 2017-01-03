Five new officers sworn in at the Terre Haute Police Department

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Police Department announced on Tuesday that they have hired five new officers.

Justin Duke, Travis Clements, Hugh Amlett, Justin Gant and Daniel Johnson were sworn in at the Terre Haute Police Department.

“We are honored that these young men chose the Terre Haute Police Department and believe they will help us achieve our goal of making Terre Haute a safe community for everyone,” THPD Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson stated in a release.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and THPD Chief Plasse were among many others in attendance on Tuesday.

Adamson also told News 10 that they are at full staff with 130 officers.