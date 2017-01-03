Ford nixes Mexico plant, plans to add 700 jobs in Michigan

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WOOD) Ford is cancelling plans for a new plant in Mexico, instead adding hundreds of jobs in Michigan to build electric, autonomous vehicles.

Company CEO Mark Fields made the multi-million dollar announcement during a brief news conference Tuesday.

Fields said his company will invest $4.5 million in 13 new electric vehicles, produced over five years. He said Ford will add 700 jobs at Michigans Flat Rock plant.

Ford also nixed its plan for new $1.6B plant in Mexico.

President-elect Donald Trump had nothing to do with Ford’s decision to expand in Michigan, a high level source told NBC News.

The new lineup of electric vehicles will include two police cruisers and Transit custom hybrids, available in Europe in 2019, Fields said.