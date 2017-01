TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Regional Airport held a ‘soft opening’ of their new restaurant on Tuesday.

The airport announced McGlynn’s Macelleria was opening on Tuesday for their launch.

They will start serving lunch on Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and then breakfast service later in the week.

The meat counter will be open until 5 p.m. serving Boar’s Head meats and cheeses and fresh cut meats.

For more information, check out the Terre Haute Regional Airport’s website.