Pet donkey killed during domestic dispute in northern Indiana

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deliberate killing of a pet donkey stemming from a domestic dispute.

Authorities said the incident occurred shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Sunday when deputies were dispatched to a home in the 8600 block of Wilhelm Road on reports of a domestic dispute.

Upon searching the residence, a deputy found a pet donkey had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. It died before medical assistance arrived.

50-year-old Olvydas Abromavieius was charged with domestic battery and domestic violence animal cruelty.