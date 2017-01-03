Wabash Valley city works to continue improvements into 2017

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – A look down Jackson Street in Brazil and it’s easy to see the difference.

That’s because a major project to improve roadways took place in 2016.

Mayor Brian Wyndham says it’s one change that makes a big difference.

“It adds to the value of your city,” Wyndham said. “No different than anything else. We’ve been blessed in 2016 with a lot of investment put into this city. And it’s our job to take care of that.”

Wyndham says momentum will continue with even more roads getting some new blacktop.

The city has around $1.2 million to spend.

Another project they’ll tackle includes sidewalks.

“Obviously you want your walkability in your city to be very user friendly,” Wyndham said. “You know, we have a lot of senior citizen housing and those type of things and a lot of cases those folks don’t drive so the sidewalk is their highway to get where the shopping areas are and things like that.”

The city will also continue with its blight elimination program as long as the money lasts.

Wyndham says all of these simple improvements together can really help make the city a more attractive place.

That’s for both potential new companies and residents alike.

“I think if nothing else we would like for people to perceive us as we’re more progressive than we have been in the past,” Wyndham said. “And this is a more attractive place to locate and live if you want to live in a small community we want to be on their list of places to choose.”

Wyndham says another big part of city improvements is the public.

The city will hold a meeting for you to voice your opinion on the city’s future. That’s on January 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Pappy’s Bar-B-Que.

The mayor will then give his State of the City address on January 24 at noon at the YMCA.