18-year-old sentenced to 6 years in connection to stabbing incident from 2016

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – An 18-year-old man was sentenced for a stabbing incident in Terre Haute.

Jordan Gosnell appeared in court Wednesday morning where he was sentenced to six years in prison and five years on probation.

Gosnell was arrested with several others back in February of 2016.

Terre Haute police responded to a home where they found a victim who’d been stabbed several times. Gosnell pleaded guilty to charges in December.

At that point he admitted to being on drugs and alcohol during the incident.