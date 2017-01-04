American Red Cross reports severe winter blood shortage

INDIANA (WTHI) – The American Red Cross reports there is a severe winter blood shortage and they are issuing and emergency call for blood and platelet donors.

Officials report due to busy holiday schedules, the usual donations in November and December was about 37,000 donations fewer than what was needed. Nearly 100 blood drives were forced to cancel in December, resulting in more than 3,100 blood donations going uncollected.

“Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on,” said Rodney Wilson, communications manager for Red Cross Indiana-Ohio Blood Services Region. “We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs. Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.”

How to help:

Find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

“In about an hour, you can help save someone’s life. This simple act can have a profound impact on another human being,” said Wilson.

Who blood donations help:

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all require blood to save their lives.

The treatments high school freshman Payton Kannarr receives to fight leukemia cause her blood counts to drop. She currently receives platelet transfusions weekly and red blood cells about every two weeks.

“We have seen firsthand the incredible need for blood products as we have been on this four-year roller coaster journey,” said Amy Kannarr, Payton’s mom. “Through the care and compassion of donors, Payton has been able to enjoy life as a teenager.”

Below is the list of upcoming events by county.

Delaware County

Albany

1/20/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Albany Elementary School, 700 West State Street

Muncie

1/11/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pruis Hall, McKinley Avenue

1/19/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saint Francis of Assisi, 1200 W Riverside Ave

_______________

Hamilton County

Fishers

1/7/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Kroger, 11700 Olio Road

_______________

Madison County

Anderson

1/6/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hoosier Park, 4500 Dan Patch Circle

1/10/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ponderosa Steakhouse, 5009 S Scatterfield Road

Pendleton

1/9/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Pendleton, 225 West State Street

_______________

Marion County

Indianapolis

1/4/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Vincent Hospital, 2000 West 86th Street

1/6/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Fort Benjamin Harrison Community, 8950 Otis Avenue

1/12/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Taylor Hall, 815 West Michigan

1/13/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Vincent Heart Center, 10580 North Meridian

1/13/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Penske Automotive Group, 4140 East 96th St

1/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marriott North, 3645 River Crossing Parkway

_______________

Putnam County

Coatesville

1/4/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Heritage Lake Clubhouse, 1000 Clubhouse Road

_______________

Bartholomew County

Columbus

1/6/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., La QUINTA, 101 Carrie Lane

1/10/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cummins Plant # 1, 500 Central Ave.

1/13/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., La QUINTA, 101 Carrie Lane

1/13/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran School, 719 Fifth Street

1/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., La QUINTA, 101 Carrie Lane

Hope

1/9/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hope Moravian Church, 202 Main Street

_______________

Brown County

Nashville

1/18/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 1750 East State Road 46

_______________

Decatur County

Greensburg

1/5/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Walmart, 710 E. Freeland Rd.

_______________

Greene County

Linton

1/4/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Linton Public Library, 95 SE 1st St

_______________

Johnson County

Franklin

1/9/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walmart, 2125 North Morton

1/22/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Johnson County Armory – HHC 219, 325 Minute Man Way

Whiteland

1/7/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., SouthPointe Church, 70 West St.

_______________

Lawrence County

Bedford

1/14/2017: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Crossroads Church Bedford, 5000 Hwy 37 & Trogden Ln

_______________

Monroe County

Bloomington

1/4/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

1/5/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

1/7/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

1/8/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Indiana Army National Guard – Bloomington, 3380 South Walnut Street

1/11/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

1/12/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

1/12/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Indiana University Ashton Residence Center, 1800 East 10th Street

1/14/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

1/15/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 219 E. 4th Street

1/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Hutton Honors College, 811 East Seventh Street

1/18/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

1/19/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

1/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Indiana University Cyberinfrastructure Building, 2709 East 10th Street

1/21/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

Ellettsville

1/21/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., HealthSource, 403 W. Temperance

_______________

Vermillion County

Clinton

1/17/2017: 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Central Elementary School, 208 S. 9th Street