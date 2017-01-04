Angela Martin named interim director, to take over for the late John McNichols

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Longtime women’s head coach and former Sycamore standout Angela Martin has been named the interim director of Indiana State University men’s and women’s cross country and track & field, ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced Wednesday.

Martin, who has been an assistant coach at Indiana State since 2002-03 and the women’s head track & field coach since 2010-11, replaces legendary head coach and program director John McNichols, who passed away on Dec. 21 due to complications from a stroke. McNichols, the longest tenured coach in school history, was the men’s head coach since 1983 and took over the combined men’s and women’s program in 1989-90 with the addition of John Gartland to oversee the women’s side.

“Angie Martin has been a successful student-athlete and coach who intimately understands what it takes to compete for NCAA Championships,” Clinkscales said.

“Coach McNichols and Coach Gartland saw potential in her as a coach from a young age, and as they gave her more responsibilities and their foresight was proved right yet again, as she has been a spectacular assistant coach and then head coach of the women’s program. I know that the program is in good hands.”

“Coach McNichols surrounded himself with people that were like him and people that could learn from him,” Martin said. “Over the last 20 years he and Coach Gartland have been the most influential people in helping guide me through my career as a student-athlete and coach. Coach McNichols left big shoes to fill, and I am honored to have the chance to carry on his work. I would like to thank Sherard Clinkscales, Angie Lansing and President Bradley for having the faith in me to lead our programs.

Before Coach passed we had a conversation about how great our staff could be this year. I know that each of us will work hard to continue his goals for this season.”

Martin graduated from Indiana State with a bachelor’s in art education and a minor in physical education in 2002 following an impressive career with the Sycamores on and off the track from 1997-2001.

Then known as Angela Bruecker, Martin was an All-American 800-meter runner indoors, finishing eighth at the 2000 NCAA Indoor Championships running what was then a school and MVC all-time indoor record of 2:06.19 (eventually broken by two of her own pupils, Erica Moore (2009, 2:04.94) and Alethia Marrero (2015, 2:04.73).

During her senior season she was awarded the prestigious Hillman Award for being the best senior student-athlete at Indiana State that year. She was also named as a member of the MVC All-Centennial team in 2007 following four MVC titles in her career – three times in the 400-meter hurdles outdoors and once in the 800 indoors – and three appearances on the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team. Martin was the first in MVC history to win three 400-meter hurdles titles, and only two have done so since – one being her pupil Erica Moore. Martin’s exploits helped the Sycamores to three MVC team titles (1998-99 outdoors, 2001 indoors) during her time on the squad.

In the all-time record book, Martin still ranks in the top-10 indoors in the 800-meter (third, 2:06.19), 600-meter (third, 1:32.01) and 4×400-meter relay (eighth, 3:47.49; 9th, 3:47.70), and outdoors in the 800-meter (third, 2:06.05), 400-meter hurdles (fourth, 59.99), shuttle hurdle relay (third, 58.31; fourth, 58.50; eighth, 59.55), sprint medley relay (fourth, 3:57.13; fifth, 3:58.41) and the 4×400-meter relay (ninth, 3:42.80). During her career she set school-records in both the indoor and outdoor 800 as well as the outdoor 400-meter hurdles.

Martin began her coaching career at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis in 2002, where she coached multiple state qualifiers in the 4×400 meter relay and the high jump while also coaching state runners-up in the 400-meters and the 4×800-meter relay.

The following fall in 2002, Martin joined the staff under McNichols and Gartland. During her time as an assistant coach from the 2003 season until her final year in 2010 before being named the women’s head coach, Martin coached two First-Team All-Americans, eight NCAA national qualifiers, 28 MVC Champions and 124 All-MVC honorees.

Martin replaced Gartland as the women’s head coach for the track team in the fall of 2010, and since the Sycamores have continued the culture of excellence Gartland and McNichols began. Over the past six seasons, Martin’s Sycamores have won two NCAA titles (both from Olympian Felisha Johnson in the weight throw), earned 26 All-American awards, sent 31 to the NCAA National Championships, won three MVC team titles (2013 Outdoor, 2014 Indoor, 2015 Indoor), won 62 MVC individual titles and earned 215 All-MVC honors.

Martin hails from Seymour, Wis., where she was a two-time state champion in the 300-meter hurdles for Seymour High School, and she still holds the state championship record in the event.

Martin and her husband, fellow ISU coach and former Sycamore great Jeff Martin, live in Terre Haute with their children, Emma and Blake.

Martin and the Sycamores will return to action next Friday, Jan. 13, when it will host Illinois State for their annual dual meet against the Redbirds for the Coughlin-Malloy Cup at Rose-Hulman.

Angela Martin – By the Numbers:

Interim Program Coordinator, Men’s and Women’s Track/Cross Country, 2017-Present

Head Women’s Coach, 2011-16

Assistant Coach, 2003-2010

– 1 Olympian – Felisha Johnson, Team USA, shot put, Rio 2016

– 2 NCAA Champions – Felisha Johnson, indoor weight throw, 2011 and 2013

– 28 All-Americans – 14 First-Team honorees (11 indoor, 15 outdoor)

– 39 NCAA National Qualifiers – 14 indoor, 25 outdoor

– 3 MVC Team Titles – 2013 Outdoor, 2014 Indoor, 2015 Indoor

– 90 MVC Champions – 37 indoor, 52 outdoor, 1 male outdoor (Sean Wright, 2006, 400m)

– 215 All-MVC

Martin as an Assistant Coach (2003-2010):

– 2 All-Americans – Erica Moore in 2010, indoor 800m (9th) outdoor 400mH (6th)

– 8 NCAA National Qualifiers (5 indoor, 3 outdoor)

– 32 MVC Champions (18 indoor, 10 outdoor, 4 on the 2006 indoor men’s 4×400)

– 124 All-MVC

Martin as Women’s Head Coach (2011-16):

– 2 NCAA Champions – Felisha Johnson, indoor weight throw, 2011 and 2013

– 26 All-Americans – 12 First-Team Honorees (10 indoor, 14 outdoor)

– 31 NCAA National Qualifiers – 9 indoor, 22 outdoor

– 3 MVC Team Titles – 2013 Outdoor, 2014 Indoor, 2015 Indoor

– 66 MVC Champions – 19 indoor, 42 outdoor, 1 male outdoor (Sean Wright, 2006, 400m), 4 male indoors on 2011 4×400)

– 91 All-MVC

Martin as a Student-Athlete (1997-2001):

– 2007 MVC All-Centennial Team

– First-Team All-American – 2000 NCAA Indoor (800m, 8th Place)

– Four-time MVC Champion (three 400mH outdoors, one 800m indoors)

– Three-time MVC Scholar-Athlete

– First three-time MVC 400-meter hurdles champion in Valley history

– Was part of three MVC title teams (1998-99 outdoors, 2001 indoors)

– 2002 Hillman Award recipient

– Set school-records in indoor 800m (2:06.19), outdoor 800m (2:06.05) and 400m hurdles (59.99)

– Set all-time MVC Indoor record in 800m at 2:06.19

– Still ranks in school top-10 indoors in the 800-meter (third, 2:06.19), 600-meter (third, 1:32.01), 4×400-meter relay (eighth, 3:47.49; 9th, 3:47.70)

– Still ranks in school top-10 outdoors in the 800-meter (third, 2:06.05), 400-meter hurdles (fourth, 59.99), shuttle hurdle relay (third, 58.31; fourth, 58.50; eighth, 59.55), sprint medley relay (fourth, 3:57.13; fifth, 3:58.41) and the 4×400-meter relay (ninth, 3:42.80)