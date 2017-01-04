Children’s choir set to hold auditions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A local children’s choir is set to hold auditions.

The Terre Haute Children’s Choir placement auditions take place on Monday, January 9th from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Landini Center for Performing Arts in room 159.

The Landini Center is located on Indiana State University’s campus.

Organizers say they are only holding auditions for string players ages seven and up.

If your child passes the audition, scholarships are available.

For more information, you can call 812-237-2528 or click here.