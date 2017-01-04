This Is Dr Rajiv Sharma, im a gastroenterologist and I recently opened up my practice in Terre Haute,IN. You might wonder what a gastroenterologist is. A gastroenterologist is a doctor that treats diseases that affect your stomach, your gut, and your liver. Analyze your pancreas and bale duct system. One in one hundred thirty- five Americans are at risk for cilia disease and gluten intolerance. About twenty-three million Americans never get a colonoscopy. Hints they are at risk for colon cancer. And colon cancer is easily preventable with a colonoscopy. So if you or your family members are suffering from belly pain, constipation, bloating, heart burn, or trouble swallowing, please call to make an appointment with our office. Our phone number is (812)814-3417.

Advertisement