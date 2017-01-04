Fort Wayne’s newest sushi restaurant – Umi Fort Wayne – set for grand opening



FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new Japanese restaurant in Fort Wayne will open its doors Wednesday.

It’s called Umi Fort Wayne.

According to the owners it’s unlike any other restaurant in town.

A group of friends, who were regulars at Umi Grill in Terre Haute, decided to bring their favorite sushi place to Fort Wayne.

“We loved the sushi so much that we were wondering how to get that restaurant here,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzales, along with Brian Bauer and Aaron Garofola found a site near Jefferson and Getz to build the brand new facility. It is about as unique on the inside as it’s name on the outside. The name Umi, which is Japanese for ocean, gives guests an idea of what they can expect.

“We want to present a tour of the ocean,” said Aaron Azar, General Manager. “Not just the realm of fresh sushi but fresh seafood as well.”

Gonzales said unique house sushi rolls and cocktails are their specialty, but what sets them apart from other places is the wall of 48 lockers in the whiskey lounge.

“It’s a concept we’ve developed with everyone having their own room and their own lockers,” he said.

The lockers go for thousands of dollars but members gets access to an exclusive Japanese whiskey every visit. The subscription must be renewed once a year.

No more whiskey lockers are available this year and there are about 30 people on a waiting list for next year.

Larry Bird called dibs on the whisky locker and Governor-elect Eric Holcomb stopped in days before the grand opening to give the sushi a try.

“Essentially everyone has been shocked at how good the sushi is,” said Gonzales. “We’ve had multiple return visits from just the soft openings and I think it will do very well for the grand opening.”

Additionally, there is a private room downstairs which can be rented for business meetings or private parties.

The restaurant does accept walk-ins but they said it’s best to make reservations. There’s just a few reservations available for Wednesday’s grand opening. For more information about Umi Fort Wayne, click here.