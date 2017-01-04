TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – State Sen. Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute) announced the Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the Page Program.

This full-day interactive program gives students in grades six through 12 the opportunity to tour the Indiana Statehouse, observe session debates on the Senate floor, and assist staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students will also meet with their state senator.

“The Page Program is a great way for Hoosier students to get involved with our state government and serve their communities,” Ford said. “Each session, I look forward to meeting students from Senate District 38.”

The 2017 Senate Page Program will run from Jan. 23 through mid-April. Positions fill quickly, so it is important to sign up early. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays during the legislative session starting at 8:30 a.m. and dismissing at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays. Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school.

For more information or to apply, visit www.indianasenaterepublicans.com/page-program.