“It’s heartbreaking.” Horse Shoe Equine rescue makes plea for help ahead of bitter cold temperatures

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – As temperatures plummet a local refuge is making a plea for help. The Horse Shoe Equine Rescue in Terre Haute offers a temporary home to animals that are unwanted, neglected and abused.

Winter weather presents a unique set of challenges for the rescue. “We’re really overbooked right now. We’re understaffed and we’ve got too many horses at the same time,” said Owner Ron Barnett.

More and more animals are relying on Ron and Tammy Barnett. In fact, intakes at the rescue more than double during the winter months. Two miniature horses were picked up in Scottsville, Indiana on Tuesday.

“They were in a pretty bad situation. People can’t afford to keep them but they keep them anyway, different scenarios like that. There’s a lot of things that play into it, and of course, we get all of the calls for somebody to take them in,” said Ron.

The rescue steps in where needed, but that comes at a price. As the animals require more hay and feed during cold weather, the donations and volunteers slip away.

“Right now, we’re going through about 70-pounds of feed a day and it really adds up over time,” said Ron.

Ahead of their busy season, the Barnett’s worry about the what if’s. Unless some of the current animals find a forever home they won’t be able to help the next one in need. “When we get a call there’s a need, and it’s really heartbreaking for us not to be able to take those animals in when we are at capacity like this.”

If you can’t adopt at this time, the rescue would greatly appreciate any monetary donations. They are always searching for volunteers. If you would like to help call the Horse Shoe Equine Rescue at (812) 841-6916 or check out their Facebook page.