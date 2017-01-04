Police: Indiana Wal-Mart employee grabbed, punched customer following dispute

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Wal-Mart employee has been arrested after police say she hit and grabbed a customer following a verbal dispute on New Year’s Eve.

Michael-Candice Ingram, 23, faces a misdemeanor charge of battery resulting in bodily injury.

The incident happened Dec. 31 just before 5:30 p.m. at a Wal-Mart located in the 5800 block of West 10th Street.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Ingram was working at the customer service desk when an argument ensued between Ingram and a customer who wanted to use her own last name on a money transfer. When Ingram told the customer she could not use the name in place of a reference number, the customer called Ingram an expletive. As the customer walked away from the desk, Ingram approached her, grabbing her by the hair and punching her in the back of the head.

Police say a manager at the store saw Ingram hitting the customer and removed Ingram, taking her to the back room.

The victim has refused medical attention.

Ingram was transported to the Arrestee Processing Center downtown.

Ingram returns to court on March 6 for a pretrial.