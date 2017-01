PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) – An Illinois food pantry continues to build on its plans to expand.

Sue Richardson with the Palestine Food Pantry says progress on their new building is moving along just fine.

She says they’ve been able to raise about $150,000 for the project so far. The money comes from churches, individuals and businesses.

Richardson says they’re hoping to be finished and moved in to the new pantry by early Spring.