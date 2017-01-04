Scam Alert: local police department issues warning over fake IRS calls

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Linton Police Department issued a scam alert Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the department they’ve been receiving calls regarding an IRS scam.

Police have five tips to help you spot scammers before you hand over your cash.

The IRS will never:

Call to demand immediate payment, nor will we call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill

Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe

Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card

Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone

Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying

If you receive a phone call and you do actually owe the IRS money, you can call 1-800-829-1040 to get those issues resolved.

If you don’t owe taxes you can contact the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1-800-366-4484 or by clicking here.