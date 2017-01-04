Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Thursday morning for majority of Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) – A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect on Thursday morning at 5 a.m. and will go through 5 p.m. EST on Thursday evening for areas of the Wabash Valley.

The National Weather Center reports roads can become slippery due to snow and that travel could become difficult.

Snow accumulation is estimated to be 1-3 inches north of Interstate 70 and then 2-4 inches possible south of Interstate 70. Counties that are impacted b this advisory includes Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, Owen, Putnam, Sullivan and Vigo.

Snow could move into the area between 1 and 2 a.m. and will move out of the area Thursday afternoon and early evening.

Stay up to date with the Storm Team 10 mobile app. And if you need to check major interstates before your commute Thursday morning, check out the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Traffic Wise map.