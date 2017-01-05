26-year-old from Chicago arrested after Wednesday evening pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A 26-year-old from Chicago was arrested Wednesday night after a pursuit with Terre Haute Police.

THPD reports a suspicious vehicle was located near the Red Roof Inn Wednesday evening. When officers ran the license plate on the vehicle, it came back registered to a different vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The officer who was following the suspicious vehicle was in an unmarked car and as he was waiting for additional officers to arrive for the traffic stop, the suspicious vehicle fled.

“Officers activated emergency lights and sirens and engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect vehicle, which was a Chrysler PT Cruiser,” a press release from THPD stated.

The pursuit lasted several minutes until the vehicle slowed so the driver and passenger could switch places.

The driver was identified as Brandon Segers, 26 of Chicago. He was arrested for criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and theft for being in possession of the stolen license plate.

THPD reports Segers’ charges are pending in Vigo County Court Division 1.

The other occupants of the vehicle were not charged with any crimes and were released at the scene.