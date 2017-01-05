AG Greg Zoeller announces future plans to bring World Trade Center to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Attorney General Greg Zoeller announced Thursday morning his future plans of bringing a World Trade Centers Association and facility to Indianapolis once he leaves office on Jan. 9.

Upon leaving office, Zoeller said he is seeking to increase Indiana exports and global trade connections.

“This new mission of developing a World Trade Center in Indianapolis provides an opportunity for me to continue to serve the best interests of Indiana as our state begins its third century,” said Zoeller. “The WTC-Indy will serve to enhance trade opportunities for manufacturers, increase global investments and help promote all that is best of our Hoosier state.”

Zoeller and former Marion County Clerk Doris Sadler plan to lead an investment group wanting to obtain a WTCA license for a World Trade Center organization based in Indianapolis. The organization and facility will be used to strengthen Indiana’s connections to the global economy as well as helping individual firms seeking to import and export products abroad.

Zoeller is hoping to add a WTC designation since Indianapolis is the 4th largest U.S. metropolitan area without one.

“Trade is tremendously important for Indiana’s economy and World Trade Center operations provide local enterprises and businesses with an array of integrated trade and business services,” said Zoeller. “We are encouraged by the opportunity that this process affords and confident it will be a very big boost for both the city of Indianapolis and our state if we are successful with the bid. It is something I was working on prior to my public service in the attorney general’s office and I look forward to rallying community support and completing this exciting project.”

Zoeller will be chairman and Sadler will serve as president. The two will lead the application and licensing process. They received preliminary interest from the WTCA in October 2016. The next step includes a formal application to the WTCA, which will be submitted on Jan. 12. The final WTCA decision will come as early as Feb. 9.

“Data from World Trade Centers worldwide demonstrate that having the designation for your community can drive economic growth. It strengthens connectivity with the world. It helps smaller businesses identify opportunities overseas and navigate complex international transactions. It is a premier partner to bring to Indiana,” said Sadler.

Former Indiana Office of Management and Budget official Travis Spotts will work with the two and serve as execute director.

Click here for more information on the effort.