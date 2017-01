MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The FBI was inside Muncie City Hall Thursday morning.

When 24-Hour News 8’s Joe Melillo arrived on scene, he came across a sign outside the door of the commissioner’s office on the third floor stating that the office was temporarily closed with paper over the windows.

A source confirmed to Melillo that a warrant has been served.

No word yet on what the search entails.

WISH-TV has reached out to the FBI and the Muncie Mayor’s Office for comment but have not heard back.